343 Showcases Halo Infinite 4-Player Network Co-Op Gameplay - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer 343 Industries during a livestream this week gave us a first look at Halo Infinite Network Co-Op.

The livestream featured about an hour of four-player co-op gameplay, as well as the new feature that lets players replay missions. The gameplay showed how the players can interact with each other, work together, and how far away players can be apart from each other before a death barrier kicks in.

The Halo Infinite Network Co-Op flighting is supposed to start sometime this week for Halo Insiders, while it is supposed to officially launch in an update in late August.

View the Halo Infinite Network Co-Op gameplay below:

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

