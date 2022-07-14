Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Sales Top 100,000 Units - News

Publisher Natsume Atari and developer Tengo Project announced Pocky & Rocky Reshrined has sold over 100,000 units worldwide.

The game released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on April 21 and worldwide on June 23.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Pocky the shrine maiden and Rocky the raccoon are back together in the latest game in the long-running classic shooter series! As the evil Black Mantle attacks, Pocky and Rocky need to team up once again, this time with some new friends to take on the upcoming challenges! With 8 stages of high-paced shooting action, you'll have your hands full with creepy enemies, big bosses, and lots of twists and turns!

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is a multi-directional scrolling shooter in the classic 16-bit style with improved graphics, sound, and fun! Gameplay takes place from a top-down perspective and features both single-player and cooperative modes. The adventures of Pocky and Rocky begin again!

Key Features:

Continue the story with the newest installment of the series!

Play alone in Story Mode or with a friend in Free Mode!

Extra Easy Mode for Beginners!

Play as Pocky, Rocky, or one of three new characters!

Try to top the online leaderboards!

