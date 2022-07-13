Bayonetta 3 Launches October 28 - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer Platinum Games announced Bayonetta 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 28.

A standalone physical release of the original Bayonetta will also release on September 30. A limited number of copies will be available for pre-order at select retailers and will be available at launch on the My Nintendo Store for $29.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on Bayonetta 3 below:

In this third installment of the Bayonetta series, the unstoppable Umbra Witch must join forces with some familiar faces, the mysterious Viola and a multitude of other Bayonettas to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc.

In the game, you’ll make use of Bayonetta’s wicked weapons and powerful new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with exciting over-the-top combos and demonic powers. Prove you’re the baddest witch around by battling an evil that’s bent on plunging humanity into the depths of chaos.

The new trailer for the game reveals additional details about Bayonetta’s latest bewitching adventure and some of the new characters she’ll meet:

A Bounty of Bayonettas – Meet a veritable coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last, while fighting through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China and beyond! Along the way, find out if this arcane alliance can really save humanity and what fate awaits this bunch of Bayonettas.

– Meet a veritable coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last, while fighting through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China and beyond! Along the way, find out if this arcane alliance can really save humanity and what fate awaits this bunch of Bayonettas. Rough Up Rivals as Viola – In addition to Bayonetta, players will also control the feisty witch-in-training Viola, who is ready to unleash hell on the Homunculi with her sword and her capricious companion, the feline demon Cheshire.

“A Trinity Masquerade Edition” will also be available via select retailers and the My Nintendo Store! Get up close and personal with the beauties and beasts of Bayonetta 3 with a full-color 200-page art book, and display the whole Bayonetta trilogy with three reversible game cases, one for each title, that combine to form stunning panoramic artwork. More details about the Trinity Masquerade Edition and pre-orders will be revealed in the future.

