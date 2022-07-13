PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 86 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 252 Views
This weekly series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:
- Switch: 21,237,917
- PS5: 20,843,686
- XSX|S: 15,544,635
Through the first 86 weeks available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.39 million units units and is 5.69 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 5.30 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 86 weeks, the Switch is in the lead. The Switch has a 36.8 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 36.2 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 27.0 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:
- PS5: 7,661,786
- Switch: 7,322,917
- XSX|S: 7,270,839
Through the first 86 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 0.34 million units and is 0.39 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.05 million units.
The PS5 has sold 7.66 million in 86 weeks in the US, while the Switch sold 7.32 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 7.27 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 86 weeks, the PS5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 34.4 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 32.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 32.7 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (85 weeks):
- PS5: 7,522,474
- Switch: 5,390,003
- XSX|S: 4,494,612
The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 85 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.13 million units and is 3.03 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.90 million units.
The PS5 has sold 7.52 million in 85 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 5.39 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 4.49 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 85 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 43.2 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 31.0 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.8 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:
- Switch: 5,332,017
- PS5: 1,733,064
- XSX|S: 263,139
Through the first 86 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 3.60 million units and is 5.07 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 1.47 million units.
The Switch has sold 5.33 million units in 86 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 1.73 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.26 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 86 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 72.8 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 23.6 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 3.6 percent.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Looks like Series numbers have been adjusted down again. Week 85 looked something like this:
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:
PS5: 7,571,101
XSX|S: 7,357,226
Switch: 7,260,106
You would be correct. New data for the US for January to May became available, so I made adjustments. Overall, it wasn't a huge change as it was much smaller than the last adjustment for the data we got for 2021. But it was enough for Xbox to go from 2nd to 3rd. This was all done before I did the last week of June's estimates.