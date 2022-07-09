Roguelike Ravenswatch Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Passtech Games have announced roguelike action game, Ravenswatch, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game that combines intense real-time combat with deep gameplay and high replay value. After the success of Curse of the Dead Gods, Passtech returns with a new formula and game experience that can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op.

Banish the Nightmare from Your Realm

The Nightmares are spreading within Reverie, corrupting everything in their path. You must hone your skills and find the strength to defeat the creatures of the Nightmare using unique hero abilities inspired by characters from folk tales and legends.

Dynamic Gameplay

To defeat the Nightmare and reach the final chapter, you will need a strong build, focus and excellent teamwork. Increase your fighting power in battles then face the level boss when you feel ready… or when you no longer have a choice.

Dark Tales

The world of Reverie is built on old folk tales and legends. From the three little pigs to Norse mythology to One Thousand and One Nights, the best-known tales are revisited in a dark-fantasy style and add their timeless appeal to the atmosphere of Ravenswatch.

High Replay Value

Run after run, play as different heroes, make the most of the upgrades and items you find, and explore a randomly generated map with new activities and new enemies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

