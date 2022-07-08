F1 22 Debuts in 1st the Australian Charts - Sales

F1 22 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 3, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to second place and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is down one spot to third place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to fourth place, while FIFA 22 is down two spots to fifth place. NBA 2K22 is up four spots to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

F1 22 - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 Just Dance 2022 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

