Bright Memory: Infinite Launches July 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

Bright Memory: Infinite will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on July 21, according to the Japanese listings of the game on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo eShop.

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG on November 11, 2021.

Read details on the game below:

Both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions support raytracing with reflections at 60 frames per second, with a 120 frames per second performance mode also available for those seeking the smoothest combat experience. The PlayStation 5 version also utilizes DualSense adaptive trigger features, available only in this edition.

On the other end of the power spectrum, the Nintendo Switch version, which runs natively on hardware and not through the cloud, features multi-sampling of TAA anti-aliasing for a stylish presentation on the go, along with gyroscopic aiming support. Each console edition will include all the cosmetic downloadable content from the PC version with the base game.

Initially released in 2021 on PC, Bright Memory: Infinite combines the skillful gunplay of first-person shooters with the intense swordplay of hack-and-slash action games. Combine shots, slashes, acrobatic maneuvers, and psychic powers to combo through futuristic soldiers and demons from ancient Chinese mythology. Unlock new abilities through a deep, branching skill tree revealing new powers and upgrades.

Uncover the mystery behind why a black hole opened up during Chinese New Year celebrations as the special agent Shelia. Armed to the teeth, Shelia squares off with forces seeking to harness this phenomenon and the beasts emerging from it. Lay bare the unfathomable truth about two intertwining worlds and timelines as well as the mysterious masked man behind it all.

