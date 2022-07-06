Nintendo Announces Splatoon 3-Themed Switch OLED - News

Nintendo announced it will release a Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED Model. It will release on August 26 for a suggested retail price of $359.99. It is now available for pre-order at select retailers, on the My Nintendo Store and the Nintendo eShop.

The Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED Model features "splashy, squid-tastic images straight out of Splatsville" and "one blue and one yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with white underbellies and a white, graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock."

Splatoon 3 launches for the Nintendo Switch on September 9 for $59.99. Also available on the same day is the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which will be available for $74.99, and a Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case priced at $24.99.

View a video of the Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED Model below:

