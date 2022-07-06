Frogun Arrives August 2 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer Molegato announced the platformer, Frogun, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on August 2.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Frogun, Renata is left at base camp by her explorer parents whilst they set out on an expedition to the Beelzebub ruins. When they mysteriously disappear, Renata must set out on a rescue mission with the help of their latest invention—the Frogun, an intelligent, frog-shaped grappling tool. Rich in depth, collectables, challenges, and featuring vibrant crisp pixel graphics, players journey with Renata and her best friend, the titular Frogun. Through mystical jungle ruins, dark depths, freezing snow caps, and scorching lava swamps, you’ll hunt for treasure, dodge perilous hazards, and fight enemies and challenging bosses along the way.

Experience dozens of levels set across many uniquely themed worlds, encounter other mysterious adventurers, and find unlockable secrets, collectables and in-game achievements, as well as notes left by pirates, raiders, and previous explorers of the ruins. To reward collection maniacs, Frogun‘s coins can be traded for unlockable cosmetics and behind-the-scenes peeks. Upon 100 percent completion of the game, players can unlock an expert time trials mode which provides a set of pro times to beat for each level and should serve as a speed runner‘s dream, alongside a bonus dedicated speed-running mode.

Key Features:

Explore colorful levels full of crispy pixelated ruins, freezing snow caps, and scorching lava swamps in a modern representation of the classic 90s 3D platformer aesthetic.

From levers to buttons, lethal traps, and adorable enemies, there are countless ways to use your Frogun to navigate the world.

Race across levels against Renata’s rival and take on the challenge of huge bosses.

Find secret areas and shortcuts by mastering the grappling mechanics.

Collect emblems by fulfilling level challenges.

Visit the hatter to trade your coins for hats, bestiary entries, behind-the-scenes looks at concept art, and more.

Unlock two-player duel arenas to challenge your friends.

Over 30 achievements available on all platforms.

A posable photo mode to show off your creativity!

