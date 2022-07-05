Xbox Games With Gold to No Longer Include Xbox 360 Titles Starting in October - News

Xbox has been sending out emails to Xbox Live Gold members saying Xbox Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles starting in October.

"From 1 October 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles," reads the email.

"We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue; however, Games with Gold will continue to include Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month.

"This will not impact any Xbox 360 games that you downloaded before October 2022. Any Xbox 360 titles that you redeem via Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep on your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription.

"Thank you for being a loyal member."

The email is a bit confusing but it looks like all future Games with Gold offerings will only include XB1 titles going forward. pic.twitter.com/W8mlEsVKmn — Brad Sams (@bdsams) July 5, 2022

