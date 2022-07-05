Xbox Game Pass Adds Yakuza 0, Kiwami, Kiwami 2, Peppa Pig, PowerWash Simulator, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 12 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Last Call BBS, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, DJMax Respect V, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, Road 96, Escape Academy, My Friend Peppa Pig, Overwhelm, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, and PowerWash Simulator.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Last Call BBS (PC) ID@Xbox

Available on day one with PC Game Pass: Boot up your Z5 Powerlance and dial into Last Call BBS, the last game from Zachtronics! The Barkeep’s loaded up his retro computer with a full set of puzzle games for you to download and play. No need to worry about copy protection, they’re all fully cracked and ready to enjoy.

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Play as Kazuma Kiryu, a low-ranking yakuza, who gets caught in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club.

Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC)

1995, Kamurocho. Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi. Experience the story that kicked off the legendary Yakuza series, with all the drama, action, and hilarious minigames you’d expect.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

An assassination threatens to erupt an all-out war between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance. Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, must travel to Sotenbori, Osaka to broker peace between the rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, the Dragon of Kansai, will stop at nothing to get his war.

Coming Soon

DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 7

DJMax Respect V is the latest installment from the creators of the critically acclaimed rhythm game franchise DJMax. Experience tracks from popular artists such as Marshmello, Porter Robinson, and Yukika, exclusive Full HD Music Videos, online multiplayer, new game modes, and more!

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 7

Available on day one with Game Pass: Matchpoint: Tennis Championships is a modern take on tennis, featuring a true-to-life on-court experience supported by a deep career mode and unique rivalry system. The game places a strong focus on tactical realism, positioning and aiming, allowing the player to move their superstar in exactly the right way to get the most out of their shots.

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7

On this risky road trip to the border, you’ll meet incredible characters, and discover their intertwined stories and secrets in an ever-evolving adventure. But every mile opens a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet, maybe even change the world.

Escape Academy (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – July 14

Available on day one with Game Pass: You’ve just arrived at Escape Academy, a school where promising students train to become the ultimate Escapist. Play over a dozen masterfully hand-crafted rooms, designed by experienced experts in the field of real-life escape rooms.

My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

Start a fun-filled adventure with Peppa Pig! Create your character, ring the doorbell, and step into the TV show. Peppa suggests activities everywhere you go, from the Museum to Potato City. Help find Daddy Pig’s glasses, follow forest tracks, splash in muddy puddles, and more. Every playtime is different!

Overwhelm (PC) ID@Xbox – July 14

You’re outnumbered, low on ammunition and the paranoia sets in. Overwhelm is an action horror-world platformer where enemies get power ups and you don’t. Explore the oppressive caverns of the hive, guided only by a sparse map. As you defeat each of the five unique bosses, their abilities get distributed to the enemies of the world with escalating difficulty.

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

A big city means a bigger adventure! When Ryder and the PAW Patrol learn that Mayor Humdinger has taken over a buzzing metropolis, they must race into action to save Adventure City from his selfish scheming. The pups need you to join Team PAWsome!

PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

Available on day one with Game Pass: Release the pressure with PowerWash Simulator and wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Lose yourself to the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish.

In Case You Missed It

House Flipper (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

This is where your interior design imagination meets gaming! Reach for your best decor, furnishing, and color scheme ideas. As a professional flipper, you’ll be met with tons of makeover opportunities, clients with sublime requirements, and a handful of tools suitable for every job. Learn more here.

DLC/Game Updates

Marvel’s Avengers Introduces Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor – Available now

Jane Foster joins the Marvel’s Avengers roster as the Mighty Thor in a free update. She possesses all the strength and power of a God of Thunder, but with human touches all her own. This update adds to a game already packed with content, including a sprawling single-player story campaign, ten playable heroes, and endless multiplayer action for up to four players. Learn more here.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Fall Guys: Robo Rabbit Costume – Available now

Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Hop your way towards the Crown as Robo Rabbit, the adorable android bunny!

FIFA 22: Supercharge Pack – Available now

Boost your Ultimate Team with the Supercharge Pack, featuring 10 players rated 80 or above and a choice of one of four Team of the Season Loan Players rated 95 and above for five games to help you dominate on the pitch!

MLB The Show 22: Summer Bundle – July 12

Celebrate summer at the ballpark! The MLB The Show 22 Summer Bundle is here, with one Diamond Cover Athlete choice pack, one Diamond Ballplayer Pack, and five The Show Packs. That’s 29 total items!

Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Rocket Warthog Bundle – July 13

Customize your Season 2: Lone Wolves arsenal with the exclusive “Pass Tense” Rocket Warthog Vehicle Coating, four 2XP Boosts and four Challenge Swaps!

Century: Age of Ashes – Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle – July 14

Unleash the dragons for Season 1! Claim your Krød Slaglands dragon, Armour, Player Icon and XP Booster.

Leaving July 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to jump back in and tie up any loose ends before they go. Of course, you also have the option to save up to 20% on your purchase to keep them!

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Children of Morta (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

