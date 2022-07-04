Nintendo Says It is Ready for a Natural Disaster - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a shareholder Q&A during the Annual General Meeting was asked what its Business Continuity Plan is in the event of a natural disaster.

"Even if our business continuity is hindered by a natural disaster, such as an earthquake, or by some dangerous infectious disease which is highly contagious and could cause a serious medical condition, we have a documented response plan and have implemented various proactive measures so that we can restore operations as quickly as possible," said Furukawa.

"If a disaster occurs, we will convene a disaster response committee, headed by the president, that will act to confirm the safety of our employees, protect the integrity of company property, and secure personnel and communication systems for the recovery effort. In the realm of our development activities, backups are regularly made for critical information like the data for games currently in development.

"This allows us to restore the data as soon as possible should something happen. In manufacturing, we try to reduce overall risk by dispersing operations among multiple subcontractors wherever possible. This will allow us to mitigate the impact to manufacturing and procurement of materials in case a manufacturing partner's facility is damaged.

"With regard to individual business operations, we have always been working to ensure the smooth continuity of business by constantly reviewing our priorities in case of an emergency and by preparing action plans for each department during normal times. We also undertake disaster response training as needed.

"We will continue to pay close attention to providing the optimum BCP according to the development of our business."

