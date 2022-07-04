Trademark for Intellivision Amico Now Labeled as 'Abandoned' - News

Intellivision took drastic steps last month in order to attempt to save its Amico video game console by laying off staff in order to save money, as well as licensing out its IP. However, it appears these efforts have failed.

The trademark for the Intellivision Amico has been updated on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website, as spotted by VideoGamesChronicle, suggesting the console is now dead.

The trademark page was updated on June 20, 2022 and has been labeled "Abandoned." Intellivision has been granted four extensions on its trademark, however, the date for the last extension has since expired.

A notice by the USPTO states, "The application above is abandoned because we did not receive within six months of the Notice of Allowance issue date a Statement of Use, or a Request for Extension of Time to File a Statement of Use."

Intellivision has two months to file a "petition to revive" and state the failure to extend was unintentional. Afterwards it must provide a Statement of Use or request another extension.

