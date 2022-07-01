RWBY Arrowfell Launches Fall 2022 for All Major Platforms - News

Developer WayForward announced RWBY Arrowfell will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this Fall.

Featuring an in-continuity story by RWBY writers Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas, RWBY: Arrowfell puts players in control of Team RWBY—Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long—shortly after they’ve become fully licensed Huntresses in RWBY Volume 7. Players will be able to switch instantly between characters as they battle the Creatures of Grimm and other foes using the heroes’ signature weapons—Ruby’s Crescent Rose, Weiss’s Myrtenaster, Blakes’ Gambol Shroud, and Yang’s Ember Celica—in melee and ranged combat. As they explore locations across Atlas, Mantle, and the surrounding wilderness, Team RWBY will complete missions for familiar characters such as General Ironwood and the Ace Operatives (as well as everyday citizens) while uncovering clues about a mysterious new threat lurking in the shadows.

Players will also put Team RWBY’s Semblances to use both in and out of battle. Ruby’s Petal Burst lets her avoid attacks and dash to distant locations; Weiss’s Glyphs create usable platforms that can burst into offensive shards; Blake’s Shadow manifests a doppelganger that can attack and activate pressure plates; and Yang’s Burn unleashes a ground punch that inflicts damage and destroys obstacles. By combining Semblances, players are able to solve increasingly complex environmental puzzles, and each character’s Semblance can be upgraded to become even more effective. Additionally, by collecting Skill Points, players can customize and enhance Team RWBY’s attributes, including melee attack, ranged attack, defense, and energy regeneration.

Complementing the action are voiceovers from RWBY‘s original cast (including Lindsay Jones as Ruby, Kara Eberle as Weiss, Arryn Zech as Blake, and Barbara Dunkelman as Yang), all-new broadcast-quality cutscenes, an atmospheric soundtrack by composer Dale North, and a brand-new vocal theme song by Casey Lee Williams.

Play as all four members of Team RWBY—Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang—each with their own weapons and abilities! Switch between them on the fly!

Use each character’s Semblances to get an edge in combat and solve puzzles!

Interact with familiar characters such as Penny, Winter, General Ironwood, and the Ace Operatives, as well as new faces like Team BRIR!

Collect Skill Points to power up Team RWBY’s stats!

