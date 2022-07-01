4 Sega Genesis Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo announced four Sega Genesis games have been added to the Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app. The games are Comix Zone, Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Target Earth, and Zero Wing.

The Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app is part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Here is an overview of the games:

Comix Zone

In Comix Zone, experience an action game in a setting based on American comics, complete with superhero power-ups and intense fighting moves. Comic artist Sketch Turner finds himself lost in the Comix Zone—a comic book world of his own creation – and must battle mutants to escape it, panel by panel.

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Mega Man: The Wily Wars features the first three games in the renowned Mega Man series, compiled for the SEGA Genesis! Wily’s mechanical minions are on the loose and Mega Man must defeat a bevy of robot masters to win the day. Beat all three games to unlock Wily Tower, where you can challenge a new boss.

Target Earth

In Target Earth, enemy Chron cyborgs are attacking Earth and its space bases! Battle across eight different levels filled with exhilarating mech suit platforming action and customize your loadout by earning equipment based on your performance. Can you save the planet and uncover the true legacy of Chron?

Zero Wing

Zero Wing is a side-scrolling classic created by Toaplan, a developer of popular arcade games. Cats, the leader of a band of space pirates, is terrorizing the galaxy. Pilot the only remaining Milky Way attack craft and deploy Valcan shots, lasers and homing missiles to stop him and his buccaneers—for great justice!

