Rumor: Ubisoft's Skull & Bones to Release in November - News

Ubisoft first announced Skull & Bones five years ago in June 2017 with a Fall 2018 release window. The game has since been delayed multiple times and most recently Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet has stated the game will release from October 2022 to March 2023.

Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, who tracks the backend of the Xbox Store noticed pre-order bonuses for Skull & Bones, as well s a November 8, 2022 release date.

Insider Tom Henderson. has corroborated the information posted on Twitter. There have been reports Ubisoft plans to re-reveal the game during the week of July 4th.

Skull & Bones earlier this month was rated in Brazil for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.

