Star Ocean: The Divine Force Launches October 27 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer tri-Ace announced Star Ocean: The Divine Force will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide on October 27.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fly Around Areas Freely

In Star Ocean: The Divine Force, characters can freely move in 360° degrees and roam the skies.

Move and Explore Freely in Three Dimensions: Everything You See Can Be Explored!

You can move in three dimensions whilst flying around the largest environment ever.

Whether you’re flying around and exploring rockfaces and roofs of buildings in the city, or leaping off cliffs to seamlessly enter battles, you’ll have more freedom in terms of both adventuring and battling.

The Fastest and Strongest Action of Any in the Series

While the game will give you space to play as you please, the scope of its battles has also evolved.

Characters can subdue a large number of enemies with super high-speed movement attacks, special abilities where you can vanish for a brief moment from right in front of your enemies’ eyes, and a skill which could kill in one hit!

This game will feature a challenging yet thrilling battle experience to enjoy while freely soaring in the skies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles