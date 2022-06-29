Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Atari and developer Digital Eclipse have announced Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Winter 2022 for $39.99.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Atari is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and with it, the spark that launched the modern video game industry. It has been five decades since a small team in Silicon Valley first combined their creativity, curiosity and passion into making video games and hardware. The result of their efforts was Atari, one of the most recognizable and enduring entertainment and pop culture brands in the world.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration takes players on an interactive journey through 50 years of video games via interviews with designers, developers and industry leaders, documentary footage, product design documents, high-resolution original artwork, and a specially-curated list of more than 90 playable games.

At the heart of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration are the Interactive Timelines, which combine historical trivia, digital artifacts, all-new video interviews, and playable games into one singular experience. When you encounter a game in the Timeline, you can immediately play it without losing your place.

The massive list of games spans six original Atari console and home computer platforms and generations of arcade titles, the most ever included in a collection by the team at Digital Eclipse. For the first time ever, games from the cult favorite Atari Jaguar and Atari Lynx platforms will be playable on modern consoles. Behind every game are the stories of Atari, what was happening at the company, what went into the creation of the games and the hardware on which they ran, all told by the people who were there. It is a rare opportunity to get a rich behind-the-scenes look at the history of video games.

In addition to presenting these Atari classics exactly as they were, the talented team at Digital Eclipse has also created the Reimagined series—six new games that revisit, mash-up and reimagine Atari Classics. Each of these new games is included in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration.

Swordquest: AirWorld – Yes, you read that right: After nearly 40 years of waiting, the team at Digital Eclipse has created the fourth and final entry in the legendary Swordquest series, inspired by the design concepts of original Swordquest creator Tod Frye. Who will be the first to solve its mysteries—and finally complete the quest?

– Yes, you read that right: After nearly 40 years of waiting, the team at Digital Eclipse has created the fourth and final entry in the legendary Swordquest series, inspired by the design concepts of original Swordquest creator Tod Frye. Who will be the first to solve its mysteries—and finally complete the quest? Haunted Houses – The original “survival horror” game for the Atari 2600 gets a modern 3D voxel-based sequel, featuring more houses, more spooky situations, and more urns.

– The original “survival horror” game for the Atari 2600 gets a modern 3D voxel-based sequel, featuring more houses, more spooky situations, and more urns. VCTR-SCTR – This mashup celebration of the vector era of gaming combines the gameplay from Asteroids, Tempest, and other vector-based arcade classics into a single, continuous challenge.

– This mashup celebration of the vector era of gaming combines the gameplay from Asteroids, Tempest, and other vector-based arcade classics into a single, continuous challenge. Neo Breakout – An amazing and addictive two-player competition that combines the best features of Breakout and Pong, with a modern graphic style.

– An amazing and addictive two-player competition that combines the best features of Breakout and Pong, with a modern graphic style. Quadratank – The first new entry in the classic Tank series since 1978 combines features from the original games with four-player fun in team or free-for-all modes.

– The first new entry in the classic Tank series since 1978 combines features from the original games with four-player fun in team or free-for-all modes. Yars’ Revenge Reimagined – Howard Scott Warshaw’s masterpiece for the Atari 2600 gets a whole new look—and you can swap between original and modern graphics at any time! Designed by Digital Eclipse studio head Mike Mika, who created the Game Boy Color version of Yars’ Revenge in 1999.

Key Features:

Curated List of Classics: Over 90 classic games lovingly presented with best-in-class emulation and modern quality-of-life enhancements—and the ability to play classic games that have not been available for ages. Platforms include Arcade, 2600, 5200, 7800, Atari 8-bit computers, Lynx, and Jaguar.

Over 90 classic games lovingly presented with best-in-class emulation and modern quality-of-life enhancements—and the ability to play classic games that have not been available for ages. Platforms include Arcade, 2600, 5200, 7800, Atari 8-bit computers, Lynx, and Jaguar. Interactive Timelines: Discover the games that launched the modern industry and the creative individuals behind them through interviews, archival images, special source material and behind-the-scenes content in five unique Interactive Timelines.

Discover the games that launched the modern industry and the creative individuals behind them through interviews, archival images, special source material and behind-the-scenes content in five unique Interactive Timelines. All-New Videos: Over 60 minutes of exclusive video interviews with key players in the games industry—early Atari designers and engineers and other luminaries of the gaming world—as they discuss Atari’s enduring impact on the video entertainment landscape.

Over 60 minutes of exclusive video interviews with key players in the games industry—early Atari designers and engineers and other luminaries of the gaming world—as they discuss Atari’s enduring impact on the video entertainment landscape. Everything Unlocked: All game and bonus content is immediately available to players to enjoy at any time they want, in any order they want.

All game and bonus content is immediately available to players to enjoy at any time they want, in any order they want. A retrospective on gaming history that is a must-own for collectors and fans of video games.

