NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Launches October 6 for Switch

Publisher Square Enix and developers PlatinumGames and Virtuos announced NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 6.

NieR: Automata first released for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 for PC via Steam in March 2017, and for the Xbox One in June 2018.

The critically acclaimed NieR: Automata, directed by Yoko Taro and developed by PlatinumGames Inc. in partnership with Square Enix, delivers a masterful mix of action and RPG gameplay through a gripping, thought-provoking storyline. Players battle as androids 2B, 9S, and A2 in order to reclaim the world from the machine lifeforms and uncover long-forgotten truths about humanity.

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition features the award-winning base game and the downloadable content “3C3C1D119440927,” which includes three challenging colosseums and additional costumes. Players can also download the free downloadable content “6C2P4A118680823” when the game arrives on Switch. This Switch-exclusive downloadable content features six new costumes and four new accessories that can change appearances of your playable characters. It also includes two pod skins based on characters from the popular mobile title NieR Re[in]carnation.

