Valve to Double Steam Deck Shipments - News

posted 3 hours ago

Valve via Twitter announced it will more than double the amount of Steam Decks it ships every week due to increased production.

The company has sent out the last batch of quarter 2 emails for the Steam Deck and will start to send out quarter 3 reservation emails this Thursday, June 30th.

"Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th," reads the tweet from Valve. "Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!"

Hello! Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th.

Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week! pic.twitter.com/kAHE0zRrV7 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) June 27, 2022

