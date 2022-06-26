Grand Theft Auto V Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 55 Views

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Grand Theft Auto V has shot up to first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 19, 2022.

Tekken 7 fights its way up five spots from seventh to second place. The Quarry after debuting in first place the previous week dropped to third place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to fourth place. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order re-entered the top 10 in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 7 The Quarry Red Dead Redemption 2 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order FIFA 22 Assassin's Creed Origins NBA 2K22 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles