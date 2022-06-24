Miyazaki: Next From Software Title is in the 'Final Stages' of Development - News

/ 643 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

From Software president and the director of Elden Ring Hidetaka Miyazaki in a new interview with 4Gamer revealed one of the unannounced games he mentioned from a 2018 interview is now in the final stages of development.

"Yes, development is currently in the final stages," said Miyazaki.

In 2018 he mentioned From Software had 3.5 games in development. This included the PlayStation VR title, Déraciné, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Elden Ring.

The last game is still unannounced, but with it being in the final stages of development an announcement is likely not too far away.

Miyazaki added he is already working on his next title as a director and in the mid-to-long term wants to work on a "more abstract fantasy" game than the studio has ever worked on.

From Software will also continue to release updates for Elden Ring as it works on several new titles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles