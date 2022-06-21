Horizon: Forbidden West Tops the UK Charts - Sales

Horizon: Forbidden West has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending June 18, 2022.

Sales for Horizon: Forbidden West were down 11 percent week-over-week. 95 percent of the copies sold were on the PS5, while the PS4 only accounted for 5 percent of the sales.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga remained in second place for a second straight week as sales slip 33 percent.

Mario Strikers: Battle League after debuting in first place last week has fallen down to third place wit sales falling 58 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Horizon: Forbidden West LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends: Arceus The Quarry Minecraft (NS) Gran Turismo 7 FIFA 22

