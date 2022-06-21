Action RPG Airoheart Launches September 30 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Pixel Heart Studio announced the action RPG, Airoheart, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 30.

Our story begins in the land of Engard, where our beloved hero Airoheart sets out on a journey to stop his brother’s diabolical plan to unleash an ancient evil that has been sealed in the shadows for generations, and to trigger a war using the power of the Draoidh Stone.

Will you confront your own brother and stop him from executing his wicked plans?

Key Features:

Engage in real-time combat.

Fight your way through dangerous monsters in real-time combat. Plant bombs, cast spells, drink potions, and overcome the dangers of Engard.

Journey through an enchanting open world.

Discover a beautifully handcrafted retro-inspired pixel art world featuring an overhead perspective that will take you back in time. Immerse yourself in a vast and captivating world bursting with life and unique characters.

Conquer dungeons and solve puzzles.

Acquire weapons and armor, and learn magical abilities to overcome complex puzzles and unlock new areas to explore. Navigate your way through murky dungeons and watch out for deadly traps and vicious enemies.

Unravel a tale of betrayal, tragedy and redemption piece by piece. Embark on an adventure to stop your brother from unleashing an ancient evil.

