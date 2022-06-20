Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops the French Charts - Sales

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 23, 2022, according to SELL.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is down one spot to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place.

The Quarry (PS5) debuted in fourth place. Minecraft (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

The Quarry Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

The Quarry Halo Infinite Forza Horizon 5

PS4 The Quarry Sniper Elite 5 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One The Quarry Tour De France 2022 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 22 Pro Cycling Manager 2022

