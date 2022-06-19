LEGO Brawls Launches September 2 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Red Games announced LEGO Brawls will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 2.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dream up the ultimate minifig brawlers and bash your way through all of your favorite LEGO themes in the first team action brawler set in the LEGO universe. Play with friends at home or around the world and see how you stack up against the competition.

Key Features:

Build the Ultimate Brawler – Design your ultimate LEGO Minifig hero with unique style, strategy and personality. A cactus with an attitude? A scrappy janitor ninja who happens to have fighting chickens? A sledgehammer-swinging clown with a few scores to settle? Sure! Build the ultimate brawler and level them up with unlockable content!

– Design your ultimate LEGO Minifig hero with unique style, strategy and personality. A cactus with an attitude? A scrappy janitor ninja who happens to have fighting chickens? A sledgehammer-swinging clown with a few scores to settle? Sure! Build the ultimate brawler and level them up with unlockable content! Battle through Epic LEGO Themes – From the swashbuckling shores of Barracuda Bay, to the waterlogged caverns of Ninjago Seabound, to a dusty wild west saloon and the mythical Monkie Kid jungle, all of your favorite LEGO themes are brawlable! Collect unlockable minifigs, power-ups, and emotes along the way.

– From the swashbuckling shores of Barracuda Bay, to the waterlogged caverns of Ninjago Seabound, to a dusty wild west saloon and the mythical Monkie Kid jungle, all of your favorite LEGO themes are brawlable! Collect unlockable minifigs, power-ups, and emotes along the way. Cross-Play with Friends Across Platforms – Team up and brawl 4v4, party with friends, or play a battle royale-style game mode where it’s “every-player-for-themselves.” With multiple game modes, levels have unique challenges and win conditions

– Team up and brawl 4v4, party with friends, or play a battle royale-style game mode where it’s “every-player-for-themselves.” With multiple game modes, levels have unique challenges and win conditions Battle and Build Your Way to the Top of the Global Leaderboards – How tough are you? Battle to the top and track your rank against everyone else in the world! Do you have what it takes to be the best?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

