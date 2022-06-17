Forza Motorsport Confirmed to Have Ray Tracing in Real-Time Gameplay - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 644 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Turn 10 during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last weekend featured the first gameplay of the new Forza Motorsport.
Forza creative director Chris Esaki during the Forza Monthly June 2022 stream said the game will have in-game ray tracing and the developer isn't trying to "mislead" you.
"Ray tracing is here. It’s on track and most importantly, it’s real-time gameplay," said Esaki via VideoGamesChronicle. "I really want to make that clear: when we say ‘on track’, it doesn’t mean it’s only in replays or it’s only in Photo Mode on track and we’re just being funny with words.
"We’re not trying to mislead you here. When you’re racing and when you are playing the game, ray tracing is on. We want to be really clear about that."
He continued, "When you’re playing it, it’s a level of immersion there that can be subtle at times but it’s a thing that really just pulls you into the visuals and experience unlike we’ve had before. When we talk about ray tracing, yeah, it looks amazing: it looks photo-real, it looks immersive, and you get that in gameplay – I want to be really clear about that."
Forza Motorsport will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023.
Future Kotaku article "Devs confirm Forza Motorsport will have ray tracing during gameplay, but what do they really mean?"
haha, Well to be fair to them, there was a big deal about GT7 having RT support, only to find out it would be active in replays/showroom only. I don't think it's some big secret that Xbox Series X has stronger ray-tracing performance than PS5 (52 Ray Accelerators @ 1.825GHz vs 36 @ 2.23GHz) so it on that level it makes sense to have full RT support during gameplay. But I think the real issue is more that GT7 ended up being a PS4/PS5 game, whereas this Forza Motorsport is Xbox Series/PC only. Being able to develop your lighting and reflections in ONLY RT mode, and not having to also develop a regular version for those on last-gen, gives you a lot more time for optimization.
Should say that just being cross-gen doesn't altogether eliminate that possibility, but it depends on the developer. Insomniac Games had no problem putting in a 60fps, ray traced mode into Miles Morales while also developing it on PS4. I just think Polyphony Digital maybe bit off more than they could handle with PS4 and PS5 versions of GT7. They are more of a one console support at a time studio.
In this case, it's not a matter of the hardware, as they are close enough for it not to make that kind of difference. For GT7, it had to also work on PS4, where FM doesn't have to jive with the One. It's a full next gen game, so it can take advantage of that power.
Yup. In fact, after saying Polyphony is a one console at a time studio, I had to double-check to be sure about this: GT7 is their first EVER cross-platform game. GT1 and 2 were PS1 only; GT3 A-spec and 4 were PS2 only; GT5 and 6 were PS3 only; GT Sport was PS4 only. They have never had to worry about developing across two consoles before.
Also PD is much smaller than either Playground or Turn 10 as a studio. So they have less capacity to get the most out of 2 platforms. I was happy with gt7 on PS4 because that version still supported my wheel.