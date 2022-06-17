Forza Motorsport Confirmed to Have Ray Tracing in Real-Time Gameplay - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Turn 10 during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last weekend featured the first gameplay of the new Forza Motorsport.

Forza creative director Chris Esaki during the Forza Monthly June 2022 stream said the game will have in-game ray tracing and the developer isn't trying to "mislead" you.

"Ray tracing is here. It’s on track and most importantly, it’s real-time gameplay," said Esaki via VideoGamesChronicle. "I really want to make that clear: when we say ‘on track’, it doesn’t mean it’s only in replays or it’s only in Photo Mode on track and we’re just being funny with words.

"We’re not trying to mislead you here. When you’re racing and when you are playing the game, ray tracing is on. We want to be really clear about that."

He continued, "When you’re playing it, it’s a level of immersion there that can be subtle at times but it’s a thing that really just pulls you into the visuals and experience unlike we’ve had before. When we talk about ray tracing, yeah, it looks amazing: it looks photo-real, it looks immersive, and you get that in gameplay – I want to be really clear about that."

Forza Motorsport will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023.

