Rumor: Sony Working on PS5 'Pro' Controller

Sony is reportedly working on a "genuine professional controller" for the PlayStation 5 and plans to announce the new controller soon, according to sources who spoke with Try Hard Guides.

The sources believe the codename or the controller is "Hunt," which will have removable analog sticks, trigger stops, and rear buttons. The claims came alongside pictures of the controller that were sent under the conditions the website would not publish them and the sources would remain anonymous.

Some of the differences between the PS5 DualSense controller and the new "Pro" controller include the analog sticks, which can be completely removed and changed for new analog sticks. The sources say Sony is calling the analog sticks "removable stick units."

The "Pro" controller is also have trigger stocks on the back, along with "flappy paddles/buttons" that are seen in other controllers like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. It also appears to have grips that can be removed.



One source says the announcement for the PS5 "Pro" controller "should be soon."

