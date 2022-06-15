Rumor: Sony Working on PS5 'Pro' Controller - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 499 Views
Sony is reportedly working on a "genuine professional controller" for the PlayStation 5 and plans to announce the new controller soon, according to sources who spoke with Try Hard Guides.
The sources believe the codename or the controller is "Hunt," which will have removable analog sticks, trigger stops, and rear buttons. The claims came alongside pictures of the controller that were sent under the conditions the website would not publish them and the sources would remain anonymous.
Some of the differences between the PS5 DualSense controller and the new "Pro" controller include the analog sticks, which can be completely removed and changed for new analog sticks. The sources say Sony is calling the analog sticks "removable stick units."
The "Pro" controller is also have trigger stocks on the back, along with "flappy paddles/buttons" that are seen in other controllers like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. It also appears to have grips that can be removed.
One source says the announcement for the PS5 "Pro" controller "should be soon."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
about time, Microsoft has proven there is a market for these.
It’s not just Microsoft, there are a bunch of third party options out there too
Nahhh I'll pass. I can't justify a controller costing 60, imagine more... if it is just an improvement that will be part of the on going controllers then it would be acceptable. Also I don't see any game doing use of a pro controller in a meaningful way.
They won't need to, I think. The paddles will be the main addition and those will function as extra buttons for that specific player. Though a paddle attachment might be a good idea too.
The idea behind a “pro” controller is not that devs have to code in extra features, but that users can tune their controller to fit their playstyle or needs. Users can remap controls to the paddles to make inputs faster, they can shorten the trigger squeeze to make trigger pulls faster, they can adjust sticks and grips to make the controller more ergonomic to their hands.
This is not without downsides though, as we have seen with the Xbox Elite controllers. The parts are typically extremely delicate. The controllers are also substantially more expensive.
Yep I don't see a reason to pay 120USD for a controller that will do the same stuff that the original does (and should cost less than 30)
May not be justifiable for you, but for people who make money at gaming, or people with disabilities, it could be very important. My little brother spent about 200 on a controller because he wouldn't be able to play games for more than a few minutes at a time otherwise.
This is great. While I have so much issue with the previous controllers from Sony, the Play Station Five controller is actually really good and I can play hours without any pain. I really like it; if they come up with a Pro version like Microsoft; I'm going to pre-order that baby :)