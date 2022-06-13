PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Update for Resident Evil 7, 2, and 3 Out Now - News

/ 318 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced it has released the next-generation update for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The update is available for free for those who own the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. It adds ray tracing, higher frame rates, and 3D audio. It also adds support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the PS5. Save data from the PS4 and Xbox One can be brought over to the next-generation consoles.

A free patch for the PC version of the game that adds the new features should also be available.

View the trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles