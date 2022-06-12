Soulstice Launches September 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer Reply Game Studios announced Soulstice will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam on September 20.

From Italian developer Reply Game Studios, Soulstice invites players to uncover the dark truth of the Chimera, a hybrid warrior born of two souls. Voiced by Stefanie Joosten (Metal Gear Solid V), Briar and Lute are sisters who have been reborn as Chimera, and they are the only ones who can oppose the Wraiths, vile and ravenous beings that have come pouring into this world from the other side of the Veil. Only by mastering the abilities of both characters will players be able to unlock their full potential as Chimera and put an end to the invasion before it’s too late.

The striking, fantasy-inspired world of Soulstice will transport players to places filled with danger and beauty. Thanks to a diverse, combo-based combat system supported by a multitude of weapons and customization options, Briar and Lute will have a near-endless array of stylish and creative ways to dispatch their enemies as they explore a city in ruin. However, as the duo fight to reach the Tear in the Sky above Ilden, their challenges will become greater and their surroundings more hostile and twisted.

