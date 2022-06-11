Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise Out Now on PC - News

/ 282 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Rising Star Games and developer Toybox have released the open-world survival horror game, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise for PC via Steam. It is available for $27.99 until June 18, which is a 30 percent discount. After this date it will be $39.99.

View the PC release trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is an open-world survival horror video game serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut.

The story takes place in present-day Boston where it turns out FBI Special Agent Francis York Morgan will have to revisit a case he thought was solved in 2005. Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to the American town Le Carre, Louisiana, and uncover the mysteries buried within this once peaceful town.

Follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carre serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carré and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin unraveling the mystery.

Return as FBI Special Agent Francis York Morgan (just call him York—everyone does) and experience a brand-new murder mystery!

Both a prequel and a sequel: A historic investigation to uncover the murder mystery in Le Carre.

An open-world adventure: Travel around the town of Le Carre by foot or skateboard.

adventure: Travel around the town of Le Carre by foot or skateboard. Mini-games: Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge, and more.

Customize your character and upgrade your skateboard for improved speed and landing more difficult tricks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles