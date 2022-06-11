Contract Killer Launches This Summer for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch - News

Publisher Behemoth Interactive and developer Paperboy Games announced the beat 'em up, Contract Killer, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this Summer. The game is available now for PC via Steam.

Contract Killer builds on retro arcade beat ’em ups and paper aesthetics with chaotic combos, boss fights, hand-crafted pixel visuals, an original, jazzy soundtrack, and an emphasis on cooperation. Tackle the comical campaign with up to four players, unlock skins and new characters, fight against your friends, or try to survive an endless horde mode!

Campaign

When the legendary Erase-Sir was defeated by the Contract of all contracts, his minions took over, binding thousands to their legal demise. It’s up to Leadhead and his crew to traverse different worlds, defeat the bosses that rule them, and erase the final signature!

Characters

Meet the cast, each with their own unique move sets and skins:

Leadhead - The pencil mascot himself. This all-around fighter is best known for his angry attitude and furious fighting style.

Penn - Ink it up with this vengeful city native who will stop at nothing to return his hometown to its former glory.

Mark - This clumsy combatant always has a white flag in hand… just don’t expect him to surrender.

Pomp - A pretentious paintbrush who treats every attack as a photo opportunity. Pompadours will never NOT be in style.

Key Features:

Up to four-player co-op across all modes.

Unlock new skins for your favorite character.

Experience the Story of Leadhead and his crew and defeat epic bosses.

Challenge your friends in player versus player Battle Mode to test your skills.

Use an extensive kit of attacks for all your contract-killing goodness.

Master each character’s jabs, claps, grabs, ground-pounds, dashes, and projectiles.

Take on various corporate lackeys each with distinct behaviors and weaknesses to learn.

