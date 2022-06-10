Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga Out Now for PC - News

Publisher Freedom Games and developer Dancing Dragon Games announced the 2D turn-based strategy RPG, Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, is available now for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A Shadow Looms Over Tahnra

At the turn of the millennium, the world of Tahnra is headed for a reckoning. The long and bloody conflict of Veridian Succession left the Empire of Veridia scarred, its people subject to brutal hardships. Under the reign of Empress Florina, the vicious cycle seemed to be broken, until a rogue General abducted her from the capital, mustering his own armies and raising the flag of rebellion. You, a young academy graduate, will command an expedition against these forces… a conflict that will set off a chain of events and shake the very foundations of the world.

2D turn-based strategy RPG.

Squad-based player army.

Story-rich 30 to 40 hour campaign with huge replay value.

Over 50 character classes for your troops.

Massive depth of tactics you will learn through natural play.

Limitless possibilities for how to build your characters and squads.

Tactics Win Battles

The gameplay focuses on grand-scale operations, outwitting and out-planning the opponent, while individual battles are carried out automatically and are thrilling to watch unfold.

Maneuver squads of up to nine soldiers across battlefields and seize the advantage by grabbing high ground, holding chokepoints, ambushing from the woods, and more.

Pay attention to the weather, or fall prey to a sudden blizzard or heat wave.

Liberate towns and capture resources to bolster your reputation and sustain your armies.

Break the enemy’s morale, while maintaining your own.

Eliminate enemy squad leaders to shatter their chain of command.

Strategy Wins Wars

Tactics win engagements. Logistics win wars. Once the dust settles, it’s time to collect the wounded, rally the troops, and prepare for another battle in the long march to peace on Tahnra.

Assemble squads from more than 50 unit classes, including heavy infantry, archers, shock cavalry, medics, arquebusiers, dragons, battle mages, and more.

Outfit squads with equipment and artifacts obtained through looting and victory.

Nurture your conscripts into elite warriors, or hire mercenaries to instantly boost your army’s fighting prowess.

Research upgrades through your faction’s tech tree across a multitude of classes to specialize or generalize your troops for the job.

Gather Heroes, Build an Army

The graduates of the Imperial War Academy were sent to quickly contain a rebellion, but became embroiled in a vicious plot far beyond what they could imagine.

Meet friends, heroes, allies, and rivals from the many different factions across the world.

Manage a dynamic relationship system, unlocking iconic conversations, unbreakable bonds, and powerful bonuses between your characters.

Experience an epic tale brimming with malice, treachery, and ambitions, as the fragile peace of Tahnra unravels.

