Netflix Announces Castlevania: Nocturne Animated Series - News

posted 3 hours ago

Netflix has announced the Castlevania: Nocturne animated series. It is the next series from Netflix based on Konami's Castlevania video game series.

The Castlevania: Nocturne animated series is led by Kevin Kolde and Creator/Writer Clive Bradley and produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation. The series follows a descendant of the Belmont family, Richter.

View the announcement trailer below:

