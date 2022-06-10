PowerWash Simulator Arrives July 14 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer FuturLab announced PowerWash Simulator will leave Steam Early Access and launch on July 14 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

PowerWash Simulator launches July 14th on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 & Steam! 💦 pic.twitter.com/kAIjXa7brA — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) June 10, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more—all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish.

Time to Clean Up the Neighborhood

Build up your business in Career Mode and complete a variety of dirty jobs across the dusty town of Muckingham. There’s no right or wrong; no time pressure or final score, just you and the tools you need to soak away your stress. Want a clean start? Chill out and replay your favorite jobs in Free Play.

Powerwash and Chill

Relax, unwind, and play with friends in Online Co-Op! Lend a helping hand to your closest pal in Career Mode, or up to 6 friends can splash around in Free Play, tackling any job the host has already completed.

Keep it Clean

For those looking for a little more pressure, beat your best scores in Challenge Mode! Fight grime in different scenarios; wash against the clock in Time Challenge or test your accuracy by using as little water as possible in Water Challenge.

Good Clean Fun

Graffiti, grime, moss, and mold, no dirt is too tough for your range of washers, nozzles, cleaners, and extensions. Different dirt types have different levels of toughness, so make sure you’re getting tactical with your equipment. Feeling fancy? Then customize your look with washer skins and gloves!

Relaxation, Satisfaction Guaranteed

From casual, clean freaks to players looking to get into the nitty-gritty, everyone can pick up and play to feel immersed. Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and stress-free pace as you strip dirt from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks. Stress gets to us all, so sit back, relax, and wash your worries down the drain.

The World is Your Canvas

Create art by cleaning the way you want. Your nozzles are your brushes; the neighborhood is your canvas. Unleash your creative talents and transform ordinary dirt into exceptional artwork. Share your techniques and showcase your power-washing prowess and mud-caked masterpieces!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

