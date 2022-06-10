GigaBash Launches August 5 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Developer Passion Republic Games announced the arena brawler, GigaBash, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 5.

GigaBash combines the chaos and creativity of titles like Power Stone, Super Smash Bros, and War of the Monsters with the jaw-dropping scale of classic kaiju movies. Choose from a roster of unique characters of Titans and Heroes, each with their own skills and playstyle! Trade fistful blows with up to 4-players, summon lightning from the heavens, throw office buildings at your friends, or roll a whole district (and your enemies) into a single massive snowball. Wreak enough havoc, and you’ll evolve into your final form, the terrifyingly titanic S-Class.

Choose from a wide variety of maps and locales as your battleground; each of them has its own unique map mechanic. Fight your foes in densely populated cityscapes, a holiday beach resort next to an active volcano, an industrial city in the middle of Siberia, and more! Got destroyed by another player in the game? Don’t put down your controller just yet! Each locale has its own unique post-death mechanic. Stay in the game and fire an orbital cannon or drop a meteor to exact revenge on the enemy responsible for your early defeat.

