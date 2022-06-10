Granblue Fantasy: Relink Delayed to 2023 - News

Publisher Cygames and developer Cygames Osaka announced the action RPG, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, has been delayed from 2022 to a 2023 release window. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Read a message from producer Yuito Kimura below:

Regarding the Update to the Release Date

The development team has been hard at work getting Granblue Fantasy: Relink ready for its target release date in 2022. We understand the excitement players have for this game, so it is with utmost regret that we announce that the release date will be pushed back a second time to 2023.

Although internal and external circumstances pertaining to the novel coronavirus have been the primary hindrance to the development process, the entire staff has spared no effort in pushing to make up for lost time. However, considering the large-scale scope of this title, we believe more time is needed to further polish and optimize details and gameplay as we approach the final stretch.

All graphical resources, scenario pieces, voices, music, and other assets are in a completed state. At this stage, we are focused on refining gameplay balance, debugging, improving audio and graphical fidelity, and making general improvements to the overall experience. We would like to ask for a little more of your patience.

Further information was slated to be revealed in June 2022, but at the moment, our plan is to share more details in December 2022. We can’t wait to show you what we have!

Producer

Yuito Kimura

The release date for Relink has been changed, with details posted to the official website. We sincerely apologize to everyone excited for Relink.https://t.co/i67yCmjkAJ



Please stay tuned for further updates in 2022!#RELINK pic.twitter.com/rNsEO17ggR — グランブルーファンタジー リリンク (@gbf_relink_jp) June 10, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

