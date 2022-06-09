Skate Story Launches in 2023 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Free Lives announced Skate Story will launch in 2023 for PC via Steam.

You are a demon in the Underworld, made out of glass and pain. The Devil has given you a skateboard with a simple deal: Skate to the Moon and swallow it — and you shall be freed.

Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of the Underworld as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Skate fast to destroy demons and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to hardened skater.

