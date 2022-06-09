The Last of Us Part I Remake Leaked, Headed to PS5 and PC - News

PlayStation Direct accidentally leaked publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naugthy Dog's remake of The Last of Us Part I.

The remake will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 2 for $69.99 and at a later date for PC. It includes the original The Last of Us and Left Behind.

View the leaked announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards and now rebuilt for PlayStation 5.

Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat.

The Last of Us Part I includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story (PS5) and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind.

