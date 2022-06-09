Xbox Announces Project Moorcroft, Curated Demos Coming to Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 362 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced Project Moorcroft - a new programs that will make curated demos of upcoming gaming available for Xbox Game Pass members.

Project Moorcroft will roll out sometime in the next year and will provide "independent developers from around the world more opportunities to build excitement for their games."

Developers who participate will be able to see how well their demos are performing and will be compensated. This will enable them to "bring their creativity to Xbox and reach new audiences with Game Pass."

Microsoft also announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play select games they already own or have purchased outside the Xbox Game Pass library from the cloud.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles