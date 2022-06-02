Next Dragon Age Officially Titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 506 Views
Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare have announced the next Dragon Age game is officially titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.
More details on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be released later this year, while the game won't launch until 2023 or later.
"Our next game now has an official name. We know you’ve anxiously awaited new details, and today we’re excited to reveal the official title of the next adventure across the lands of Thedas—Dragon Age: Dreadwolf," reads the announcement post from BioWare.
BioWare added, "While the game won’t be releasing this year, we’re growing closer to that next adventure. Rest assured, Solas is placing his pieces on the board as we speak. That’s all we have for now, but we hope knowing the official title has sparked some intrigue, as we’ll be talking more about the game later this year!"
Here are details on who Dread Wolf is:
Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games.
Whether you’re new to Dragon Age™ stories or you’ve experienced them all, using Solas’s namesake no doubt suggests a spectrum of endless possibilities on where things may go. But at the core of this, like every past game, is you. If you’re new to Dragon Age, you have no need to worry about not having met our antagonist just yet. He’ll properly introduce himself when the time is right, but we did hint at his return when we announced #TheDreadWolfRises back in 2018.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Even though it's not slated 'til 2023 (or more realistically 2024 am I right😉 .) I don't care how long it takes to come out as long as the end product is polished and a love letter to fans of the franchise.
Fans of not only Dragon Age but Bioware as a whole have desperately been hoping for a return to form for the company that they fell in love with all those years ago. While the jury is still out on that one nothing would make me happier than to see Bioware reclaim the admiration and acclaim it had in those first original Mass effect days.
While I'm not going to hold my breath that that will happen giving this next entry in the Dragon Age franchise the proper amount of time in the oven to make sure it comes out all done would definitely be a step in the right direction in winning gamers back.
-VIDEOGAME COOKING NINJA APPROVED-
I am keen. Absolutely adore the Dragon Age franchise... And seeing the continuation of Solas from DA:I will be good I think.
Fingers crossed this one is good. I never played a Dragon Age until Inquisition but I really liked that one. It had some of the best developed party members that I've ever seen in a videogame. All the stuff you could talk with them made them feel so real. Hopefully they'll keep that for the next game.