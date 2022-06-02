Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in Early 2023 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Universal Studios announced Super Nintendo World, the Nintendo-themed land, will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023.

"Power up and immerse yourself with thrills the whole family can enjoy at Super Nintendo World, opening early 2023," reads the announcement from Universal Studios. "Let loose in this incredible, colorful land of play featuring the groundbreaking ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, along with imaginative interactive areas, themed shopping and dining."

View a video showcasing the "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge" attraction below:

