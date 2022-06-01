Take-Two CEO is Skeptical on Releasing Games Day One on Subscription Services - News

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with GamesIndustry says he has been skeptical when it comes to releasing AAA games on subscription services on day one.

"We've supported various subscription services and we're happy to do so," said Zelnick. "Our skepticism has been around making frontline console products available day and date with subscription. That doesn't make any sense to us because, economically speaking, we don't think consumers are prepared to pay for that. Why would they? And we can't afford to turn our business upside down in a way that doesn’t make sense economically.

"So there always has to be an intersection between what the consumer wants and what the publisher is able to do, and it doesn't make sense to do that for frontline properties in our opinion. I think Sony minimally agrees with us, because they've said so.

"It can be potentially great for catalogue properties. Those are properties that have been in the market for a while. If their price has been reduced it can make economic sense to offer those on a subscription basis."

He does remain open to one day add games to subscription services at launch as things are always changing in the gaming industry.

"This company does not operate based on one person's opinions, including mine, and when it makes sense we'll support subscription services," he said.

"And if that's where the consumer wants to be, that's where we'll be. It's one of the terrifying things about working in video games. That we're such on the cutting edge of everything that any prediction will inevitably make someone look foolish."

