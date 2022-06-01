Fable Senior Producer Says Every AAA Game Has Gone Through Scoping Regularly to Keep Team Focused - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

There was a report in March from game designer Juan Fernandez who worked at Playground Games on Fable saying the studio was struggling to adapt its ForzaTech Engine for an action RPG. He said "in an open world, how you control a character and the actions are very different from what you have in a racing game" and "what I saw is that [development] was getting longer and longer."

Senior Producer on Fable at Playground Games Amie Loake via Twitter has clarified what is going on at Playground Games. She says that scoping is a regular thing that happens for every AAA game as it makes sure the team stays focused and is able to release a game without the need for multiple delays and crunch.

"I wanted to clear something up about scoping; it is a normal, necessary and healthy part of game development," said Loake. "I can guarantee that every single AAA game you've ever played will have gone through scoping regularly during development.

"It's intention is to make sure the team are focused under one clear vision and can get it made in the time they have without killing themselves. Games that haven't been scoped correctly often have delays and crunch, both we should be aiming to avoid whenever possible."

Fable is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

It's intention is to make sure the team are focused under one clear vision and can get it made in the time they have without killing themselves. Games that haven't been scoped correctly often have delays and crunch, both we should be aiming to avoid whenever possible. 2/2 — Amie (@Mrs_Spuddles) June 1, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles