Playground Development on Fable Has Slowed Due to Lack of Experience With Action RPGs - News

/ 349 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Xbox Game Studios' Playground Games has two teams with one focused on the Forza Horizon series and the other working on a new entry in the popular Xbox series, Fable, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Game designer Juan Fernandez who worked at Playground on Fable in an interview with Vandal translated by Wccftech said that development on the game has slowed down as open-world action RPGs are more complicated than racing games.

"Playground is [...] very organized and production-driven," said Fernandez. "Every two years they put out a Forza Horizon, which has more than 90 on Metacritic, with incredible quality. They have taken racing games and they've dominated them these last few years.

"They're very smart and they know what they're doing. They wanted to branch out with something different and they thought that what they do well is open world racing games, [but] they lacked people with the knowledge of how gameplay is done.

"In an open world, how you control a character and the actions are very different from what you have in a racing game. At the technology level, you have to develop animation, scripting, a quest system. Moving in a car at 300 kmh has very different requirements than walking through the countryside."

He added, "Action RPG open worlds are incredibly complicated to do, they take a lot of time. A lot of people and in Playground they have the mentality of doing more with less, that if Assassin's Creed is done by 5000 people they will have 150 or 200, and if they do [Assassin's Creed] in 7 years, they'd do Fable in 5.

"It is good to be ambitious but you also have to be realistic and what I saw is that [development] was getting longer and longer."

Fable has been in development since 2017 and just last month former Lionhead Studios hired Amie Loake as a Senior Producer. She worked as a software test engineer on Fable Anniversary and worked on Fable Legends from 2013 to 2016.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles