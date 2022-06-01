God of War (2018) for PC Update Adds FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Support - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio have released update 1.0.12 for the PC version of God of War (2018).

Update 1.0.12 has added FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 to the game and is available as a resolution-scaling option within the display settings menu. The update also fixes the Toggle Aim/Block accessibility features.

Read the patch notes below:

New Features

FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 has been implemented and is now available as a resolution-scaling option within the display settings menu

Fixes

The Toggle Aim/Block accessibility features will now no longer have inconsistent behavior.

