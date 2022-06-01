Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Launches November 18 - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak announced Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

Cover Art Reveal

The new Legendary Pokemon appearing in these titles, Koraidon and Miraidon, are on each cover of the retail version of the game, and the title logos are embellished with foil stamp-like designs that use these Legendary Pokemon as motifs. The packages of these games have a similar look to the covers of old books and evoke the feeling that a new story lies ahead.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the Pokemon series. Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokemon, players will be able to explore the various locations of the region in these games with up to four players.

New Characters

Professor Sada and Professor Turo

For the first time, one of two different professors will appear in the game depending on which version players choose.

In Pokemon Scarlet, players will meet Professor Sada.

In Pokemon Violet, players will meet Professor Turo. Each professor is carrying out research into lore passed down in the region.

Nemona

Nemona has a sunny, energetic disposition and is passionate about Pokemon battles. Shes an experienced Pokemon Trainer and serves as a friend and reliable guide for players on their adventures.

New Pokemon

On their journey, players will encounter many never-before-seen Pokemon, and among them are the following three, which Nemona uses on her team.

Pawmi

Category: Mouse Pokemon

Mouse Pokemon Type: Electric

Electric Height: 1′

1′ Weight: 5.5 lbs.

5.5 lbs. Ability: Static / Natural Cure

In addition to the electric sacs in its cheeks, Pawmi has electricity-discharging organs on its forepaws. It generates electricity by rubbing its cheeks, then it shocks its opponents by touching them with the pads on its forepaws.

The fur that covers its body is good insulation against the cold and serves the purpose of storing electricity. When it feels uneasy, this cautious Pokemon will begin rubbing its cheeks, preparing itself to discharge an electric shock.

Lechonk

Category: Hog Pokemon

Hog Pokemon Type: Normal

Normal Height: 1’8″

1’8″ Weight: 22.5 lbs.

22.5 lbs. Ability: Aroma Veil / Gluttony

Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. As a result of its dining habits, it has come to radiate an aroma resembling herbs that Bug-type Pokemon dislike. If attacked by an opponent and startled, it will charge forward in a panic.

It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokemon’s body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food.

Smoliv

Category: Olive Pokemon

Olive Pokemon Type: Grass/Normal

Grass/Normal Height: 1′

1′ Weight: 14.3 lbs.

14.3 lbs. Ability: Early Bird

The oil that comes out of its head has a very strong bitter taste, and it is not suitable for consumption.

When startled or attacked, Smoliv will shoot this oil out, slowing its opponent down. It will then seize that moment to run away.

In the fruit on its head, Smoliv stores oil made from nutrients it gathers through photosynthesis. As a result, it can go for a week without eating or drinking. It prefers dry and sunny climates, and it seems to spend its days sunbathing.

■ New Details about First Partner Pokemon

New insights on Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly—the three Pokemon from which players will choose their first partner Pokemon—have been revealed.

Sprigatito

Category: Grass Cat Pokemon

Grass Cat Pokemon Type: Grass

Grass Height: 1’4″

1’4″ Weight: 9 lbs.

9 lbs. Ability: Overgrow

Capricious and attention seeking, it may sulk if it sees its Trainer giving attention to a Pokemon other than itself.

When Sprigatito kneads and rubs with its forepaws, a sweet aroma is released that can mesmerize those around it. This aroma has therapeutic qualities and makes opponents lose their will to battle. The composition of its fluffy fur is similar to plants, letting it create energy by absorbing sunlight. It adds moisture to its fur by grooming itself, which aids its ability to photosynthesize.

Fuecoco

Category: Fire Croc Pokemon

Fire Croc Pokemon Type: Fire

Fire Height: 1’4″

1’4″ Weight: 21.6 lbs.

21.6 lbs. Ability: Blaze

Fuecoco is laid-back and does things at its own pace. It loves to eat, and it will sprint toward any food it finds with a glint in its eye.

External heat is absorbed by the square scales on Fuecoco’s stomach and back, then converted into fire energy. These scales are always warm, and at times they can also grow very hot. Flickering atop Fuecoco’s head is fire energy that is leaking out from inside the Pokemon’s body. When Fuecoco gets excited, its head spouts more flames.

Quaxly

Category: Duckling Pokemon

Duckling Pokemon Type: Water

Water Height: 1’8″

1’8″ Weight: 13.4 lbs.

13.4 lbs. Ability: Torrent

This serious-mannered Pokemon will follow in its Trainer’s wake. Quaxly is tidy, and it especially dislikes getting its head dirty.

Its body is always glossy because the gel secreted by its feathers repels water and grime. The coif on its head is slicked back using a rich, moist cream, and it becomes unkempt when dry. It has strong legs and can swim without difficulty even in places with strong currents. In battle, it kicks its opponents swiftly and repeatedly.

