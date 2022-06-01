Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness Launches September 2 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developer Chime Corporation announced Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness will launch for the Nintendo PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Japan in September 1 and in North America and Europe on September 2.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is based on the manga series, Made in Abyss.

Here is an overview of the game:

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is an action RPG in which players themselves descend into the world of the Abyss and grow through their experience in its depths. The game, supervised by original series author Akihito Tsukushi, recreates the world of the Abyss in 3D, including battles with creatures, collecting relics, and “The Curse of the Abyss.” Fans are sure to enjoy the dark fantasy that remains true to the unique flavor of the original work.

The game offers two game modes. “Hello Abyss” is a story mode in which players can relive the story of the anime while learning the basic system and how to progress in the game. In “Deep in Abyss,” players can enjoy an original story of a new Cave Raider, who takes on the challenge of exploring the depths of the Abyss. Many characters from Made in Abyss appear, and event scenes are fully-voiced by the cast of the anime.

Key Features:

Take the Dive of Your Life! – Made in Abyss, the breathtaking manga and anime series by Akihito Tsukushi, is getting its first-ever video game adaptation!

– Made in Abyss, the breathtaking manga and anime series by Akihito Tsukushi, is getting its first-ever video game adaptation! Experience the Anime‘s Story – The story begins with Riko and Reg’s meeting in the first episode of season one. This marks the start of their great adventure, and together they travel to Seeker Camp in the second layer of the Abyss. Experience the awesome power of the Curse of the Abyss, as well as the astonishing, legendary entities known as primeval creatures. Prepare to glimpse the world of Riko and her friends.

– The story begins with Riko and Reg’s meeting in the first episode of season one. This marks the start of their great adventure, and together they travel to Seeker Camp in the second layer of the Abyss. Experience the awesome power of the Curse of the Abyss, as well as the astonishing, legendary entities known as primeval creatures. Prepare to glimpse the world of Riko and her friends. Experience a Brand-New Story – Another story takes place many days after Riko and Reg depart for the Abyss. The world’s sole remaining, unconquered chasm, the Abyss, is the stage where many adventures are born…and disappear. Those who appear in these stories are mesmerized by the power of the Abyss and aim for the bottom of the netherworld. The story about to be told is of the adventures of a nameless Cave Raider in the Abyss.

– Another story takes place many days after Riko and Reg depart for the Abyss. The world’s sole remaining, unconquered chasm, the Abyss, is the stage where many adventures are born…and disappear. Those who appear in these stories are mesmerized by the power of the Abyss and aim for the bottom of the netherworld. The story about to be told is of the adventures of a nameless Cave Raider in the Abyss. Relive the World of the Abyss in this 3D Action RPG! – Enjoy an original story! Play the game with either Japanese or English text and audio! The anime cast reprise their roles for fully voiced event scenes!

