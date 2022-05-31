Saint Kotar Arrives October 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 119 Views

by, posted 49 minutes ago

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Red Marty Entertainment announced the story-and-choice-driven point-and-click psychological horror game, Saint Kotar, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 14.

View the console release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In this story-and-choice-driven point-and-click psychological horror game with branching storylines and multiple endings, you take the role of Benedek and Nikolay. These two troubled godly men go out to search for a missing woman in an ancient rural town plagued by macabre murders and strange phenomena, which are allegedly related to occult rituals of devil worship and witchcraft.

Key Features:

Delve into a psychological horror point and click adventure.

into a psychological horror point and click adventure. Live the game’s branching stories and influence the game’s ending.

the game’s branching stories and influence the game’s ending. Experience the dark world through its hand-painted graphics and fully voiced narration.

the dark world through its hand-painted graphics and fully voiced narration. Alternate between two protagonists and affect both their stories and the fate of other characters with your actions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles