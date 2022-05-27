Sega to Announce New Project on June 3 - News

Sega announced it will host a "Sega New Project Announcement Live Stream" on June 3, at 4:00 am PT / 7:00 am ET / 8:00 pm JT. You will be able to watch the event on YouTube and Twitter.

Misuzu Araki will host the event, while presenters include Hiroyuki Miyazaki, and Yosuke Okunari.

"While you may feel a sense of deja vu with the lineup of presenters, please look forward to the announcement," teased Sega in the announcement.

Thanks, Gematsu.

